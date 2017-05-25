Meet Your Mayor: Kinston’s BJ Murphy

By Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — How well do you really know your mayor?

In 9OYS’ “Meet Your Mayor,” series, we sit down with eastern North Carolina mayors to learn a little more about them and the impact they have on their cities and towns.

In this episode, we have Kinston Mayor BJ Murphy, who talked with Ken Watling about everything from a personal tragedy that changed his life at a young age, to pursuing a career in civil service, to family life and even his days of “rocking the mic like a vandal.”

We have a condensed version of the interview above and the full interview below.

