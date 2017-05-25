Local Walgreens participates in Red Nose Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to channel your inner Rudolph the reindeer, It is national Red Nose Day.

This is the third year Walgreens is partnering with other organizations for Red Nose Day to raise money and awareness to help end child poverty.

The campaign has raised over 60 million dollar since its launch in 2015 in the United States.

You will find boxes of red noses at participating Walgreens.

You can also read more about who you’re helping when you buy one.

“Every kid deserves a safe place to lay their head at night and food to eat and it is especially important because we know that the money is going right back into places like the boys and girls club around here,” said Allyson Midgette, the assistant store manager at a Greenville location.

For every red nose sold until June 3rd, Walgreens will donate 50 cents to the comic relief red nose day fund.