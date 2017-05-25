How to protect your home while gone on Memorial Day weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As many people are preparing to travel for Memorial Day weekend, local law enforcement agencies are warning there are some steps you should take to prevent break-ins.

“Before you leave, you gotta look at it and say, ‘If I was a criminal, how would I get in this house?,” said Lt. Kip Gaskins, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. “Is the lighting bad? Are the bushes tall? Are the neighbors not paying attention to me when I walk around the neighborhood?”

Gaskins said those are just a few of the things criminals look for before choosing a place to break into.

“Lights themselves deter people,” said Gaskins. “The criminal thinks in the mindset that they want to go unseen, unheard and just get what they want and get out.”

Before you head out, you can call law enforcement and set up a home safety check.

They will drive around your neighborhood and look for anything out of the ordinary.

It’s a way to give you peace of mind and for deputies or police to help protect your home.

“There’s specific information that a homeowner can list such as vehicles left on the property or if the lights are left on in the residence, specific things of that nature,” said Lt. Vance Head, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Also refrain from posting your vacation online.

“Too many times, people say we’re going on vacation; we’re gone for two weeks,” said Lt. David Bowen, Greenville Police Department. “And those people that paid attention to that, they need to at least make sure that their social media is private, that only people that see it are friends and family, and try not to make it to where everyone knows what their business is.”

Another great tip is having someone collect your mail if you plan to be gone for a few days.