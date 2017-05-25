Thursday, June 1st from 6-10pm is the annual First chance For White Pants fundraiser at the Hilton Greenville.

It’s a great evening filled with music from Liquid Pleasure, dancing, silent auction and great food all benefiting the Methodist Home for Children emceed by WNCT 9 On Your Side Anchor Ken Watling.

Some of the great auction items at the First Chance For White Pants event are BBQ with BOB: Author, TV personality, and pit-master Bob Garner is donating his acclaimed cooking and storytelling skills. Bob will prepare and deliver a traditional barbecue meal for 25, and he’ll serve it with a side of stories from his culinary adventures around the state.

Emerald Isle Beach Week: One week at the cottage of your choice: The luxurious oceanfront Breezy or the classic soundfront Batten the Breeze.

To order your tickets visit http://www.firstchance.mhfc.org or contact Jennifer Cooper at 888-305-4321 extension 305 or email jcooper@mhfc.org