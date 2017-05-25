“First Alert Weather Day” in effect: Isolated Strong/severe thunderstorm possible this afternoon

SUMMARY: “First Alert Weather Day” continues today. An exiting low pressure system could bring a passing strong to severe thunderstorm this afternoon. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy this morning with damp conditions. Temperatures are warm and humid, in the 60s and 70s. Winds are breezy, out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably cloudy with a strong/severe thunderstorm possible with a heavy downpour, gusty winds and small hail. Highs in the 70’s. Winds will be breezy, out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with temperatures being a little cooler, in the upper 50s to around 60 inland and mid 60s coastal. Winds will be breezy, out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Skies will be sunny with highs in the lower 80s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 68 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 30% 72 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast