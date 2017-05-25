“First Alert Weather Day” in effect: Isolated Strong/severe thunderstorm possible this afternoon

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: “First Alert Weather Day” continues today. An exiting low pressure system could bring a passing strong to severe thunderstorm this afternoon. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy this morning with damp conditions. Temperatures are warm and humid, in the 60s and 70s. Winds are breezy, out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably cloudy with a strong/severe thunderstorm possible with a heavy downpour, gusty winds and small hail. Highs in the 70’s. Winds will be breezy, out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with temperatures being a little cooler, in the upper 50s to around 60 inland and mid 60s coastal. Winds will be breezy, out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Skies will be sunny with highs in the lower 80s.

 

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Thu
68° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
69° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
71° F
precip:
20%
10am
Thu
73° F
precip:
20%
11am
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
30%
5pm
Thu
72° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Thu
69° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
67° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
67° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
66° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
66° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
65° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
64° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
63° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
63° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
62° F
precip:
0%
6am
Fri
62° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
62° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
65° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
69° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
72° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
75° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
79° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
80° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
80° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
75° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
72° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
71° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
69° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
68° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
67° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
66° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
65° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
64° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.