Dr. Beach names Ocracoke 3rd best beach in US

WNCT Staff/The Associated Press Published:

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WNCT/AP) — Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach was selected this year as the third best beach in America by a professor who’s made a career ranking and studying beaches around the United States.

Stephen Leatherman, aka Dr. Beach, a professor at Miami’s Florida International University, said Ocracoke it unique in both history and location, pointing out it was once Blackbeard’s old haunt.

“The only negative I have, it seems like too many cars,” he said. “I wish they would turn car ferries to pedestrian ferries.”

Ahead of Ocracoke was Siesta Beach on Florida’s Gulf Coast at number one and Kapalua Bay Beach in Maui at number two.

The other beaches following Ocracoke on the list, in order of ranking, are: Grayton Beach State Park on the Florida Panhandle; Coopers Beach in Southampton, New York; Coast Guard Beach on Cape Cod in Massachusetts; Caladesi Island State Park in Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida; Hapuna Beach State Park, Big Island, Hawaii; Coronado Beach in San Diego, California; and Beachwalker Park on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s