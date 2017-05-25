Dr. Beach names Ocracoke 3rd best beach in US

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WNCT/AP) — Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach was selected this year as the third best beach in America by a professor who’s made a career ranking and studying beaches around the United States.

Stephen Leatherman, aka Dr. Beach, a professor at Miami’s Florida International University, said Ocracoke it unique in both history and location, pointing out it was once Blackbeard’s old haunt.

“The only negative I have, it seems like too many cars,” he said. “I wish they would turn car ferries to pedestrian ferries.”

Ahead of Ocracoke was Siesta Beach on Florida’s Gulf Coast at number one and Kapalua Bay Beach in Maui at number two.

The other beaches following Ocracoke on the list, in order of ranking, are: Grayton Beach State Park on the Florida Panhandle; Coopers Beach in Southampton, New York; Coast Guard Beach on Cape Cod in Massachusetts; Caladesi Island State Park in Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida; Hapuna Beach State Park, Big Island, Hawaii; Coronado Beach in San Diego, California; and Beachwalker Park on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.