Air crews being used to look for boat from Swan Quarter missing off Ga. coast

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (AP/WNCT) — The Coast Guard is searching for the missing crew of a boat based in Swan Quarter off the coast of Georgia, where the capsized shrimp fishing boat was found after severe storms ripped through the area.

The Coast Guard said in a news release Wednesday that a rescue boat and helicopter were searching waters about 1 mile (1.6 kilometer) northeast of Tybee Island. An emergency beacon Tuesday evening alerted the Coast Guard, which found the 47-foot (14-meter) fishing boat Miss Debbie overturned in the water. No people were found with the vessel.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson, a Coast Guard spokesman, said search crews have not determined how many people were aboard.

In a tweet, the Coast Guard said they are currently using air crews to look for the vessel.

#Update #HappeningNow @USCG Cutter Chinook, CG air crews from NC and @SCDNR continue to search for missing crew members of Miss Debbie. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 25, 2017

Parts of coastal Georgia were under warnings for tornadoes and severe thunder storms Tuesday evening.

Hobo Seafood, which owns the boat, released the following statement:

“We ask for continued prayers for these shrimp fisherman, their families as well those involved in the ongoing search efforts. Thank you.”