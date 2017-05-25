Air crews being used to look for boat from Swan Quarter missing off Ga. coast

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (AP/WNCT) — The Coast Guard is searching for the missing crew of a boat based in Swan Quarter off the coast of Georgia, where the capsized shrimp fishing boat was found after severe storms ripped through the area.
The Coast Guard said in a news release Wednesday that a rescue boat and helicopter were searching waters about 1 mile (1.6 kilometer) northeast of Tybee Island. An emergency beacon Tuesday evening alerted the Coast Guard, which found the 47-foot (14-meter) fishing boat Miss Debbie overturned in the water. No people were found with the vessel.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson, a Coast Guard spokesman, said search crews have not determined how many people were aboard.
In a tweet, the Coast Guard said they are currently using air crews to look for the vessel.
Parts of coastal Georgia were under warnings for tornadoes and severe thunder storms Tuesday evening.
Hobo Seafood, which owns the boat, released the following statement:
“We ask for continued prayers for these shrimp fisherman, their families as well those involved in the ongoing search efforts. Thank you.”