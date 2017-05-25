Chocowinity Middle holds end-of-grade pep rally

By and Published:

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Chocowinity Middle School held an end-of-grade pep rally Thursday afternoon, which included games and teacher-made videos.

Principal Kimberly Gibbs said she wanted to come up with a creative way to get kids excited about the end of the year, and relaxed before their tests.

“The kids kinda didn’t know what we were doing, and they know something was going on when we all got called to the gym,” said Gibbs. “So we just decided to kind of pump them up, keep them motivated, and just encourage them to do well. Not stress out about tests, but do their best.”

This is the first time the school has conducted a surprise pep-rally like this. The students watched motivational videos made by the faculty, and did several fun team building activities.

