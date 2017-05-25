A toast! To celebrating National Wine Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/WCMH) — It’s National Wine Day and WNCT has some tips to make sure you make the best choice possible.

Patti Tolmie, the wine manager at Jefferson’s in Greenville, offered her assistance.

The go-to rules are whites go with lighter foods like fish and red wine goes with red meat.

If you’re eating something sweet, pair it with sweet wine.

At the end of the day, Tolmie has one piece of advice she says everyone should follow.

“The bottom line is, you drink what you’re in the mood for and what you like,” Tolmie said.

When you open a bottle of wine, be sure to pour and taste it before serving to guests.Tolmie says there are some bad bottles that should be thrown away.

For more on wine, our sister station WCMH put together the following list of the eight main strains of wine according to winefolly.com:

Riesling

First up, you’ve got your Riesling blend. It’s a white grape from Germany. (Tell your friends that and sound like a connoisseur.) Pair this glass of heaven with turkey or some Moroccan food.

Pinot Gris

Next is Pinot Gris, another very popular white wine! This comes from France, and it’s semi-sweet which makes it very easy to drink! Have it with a salad and some mild cheeses to let your wine do all the talking.

Sauvignon Blanc

Now if you’re trying to sound super fancy, this is the one you’ll want to order (and again impress your friends). It’s a white variety too with a bit of honeydew and melon flavors mixed with a hint of mint. If that sounds tasty … this is your drink! Try it with some fish and goat cheese to kick your fancy up-a-notch.

Chardonnay

Chardonnay is a dry white variety as well! The lemon flavor compliments seafood like crab, shrimp and soft cheeses like triple cream brie.

Pinot Noir

Now to the red wines, and let’s start with a little berry picking! Pinot Noir, a light-to-medium red wine, often tastes like cherry and cranberry, but it can even have a hint of black raspberry cola depending on the region where it came from. Enjoy it with veal, duck and cheeses like gruyere.

Zinfandel

Feeling fruity? Zinfandel is full of exotic fruit flavors. The medium-red wine goes well with chicken, Thai food and cheddar cheese.

Syrah

Syrah tastes of blueberry, plum, tobacco, black pepper and more, but don’t let the complexity of the flavor scare you! It’s a red wine that plays well with lamb, beef, and white cheddar.

Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignon is a full-bodied red wine. It tastes of black cherry, baking spices, black currant and cedar. Pair this drink with some smoked meats and aged cheddar to properly enjoy this holiday

Now that you know how to properly pair your wines, go drink up and enjoy National Wine Day!