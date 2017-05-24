UNC Chapel Hill student studying abroad says attacks don’t scare her from exploring Europe

Related Coverage Reaction to explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The tragedy in Manchester is just the latest example of an escalating climate overseas. Many people look to places that have recently come under attack like Paris, Berlin, and London, are still ultimate destinations for dream getaways and for study abroad programs.

UNC Chapel Hill junior Gabrielle Green has spent the last semester in the United Kingdom in Scotland.

“I feel lucky but at the same time I know people are working really hard to make sure things like this doesn’t happen,” says Green.

For the past six months, Green has been focusing on classes and traveling Europe. She says she constantly is aware but has enjoyed her travels.

“I feel less lucky and more like we have the situations under control and there are people working toward that,” says Green.

Green says traveling has been a highlight of her semester but tragedies like Manchester help to put things into perspective.

“These are random acts that happened and you can’t live your entire life living in fear,” explains Green. “It’s exceedingly unfortunate that there are people out there that do things like this but that shouldn’t keeping people from studying abroad or traveling.”

Surrounding herself with a close group of friends and staying alert has made a difference.

“It’s been nothing but a positive experience for me I haven’t had any moment where I feel threatened our thought, ‘wow I shouldn’t do this’,” says Green.

She says staying connected to her school and family in the United States, along with a visible presence of police in Europe, has taken the doubt out of her mind.

“Leaving makes you realize that the world does not revolve around us and there are so many cultures out there that are just as fantastic as ours,” says Green. “We aren’t right because we’re American, we’re right because we’re all human and I don’t think I gained that knowledge until I came abroad.”

Green’s family members say the terrorist attacks have been stressful to handle on the home front, but in most cases they have quickly been able to get in touch with her to ensure her safety.