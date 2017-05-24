Ronald McDonald House of ENC breaks ground on planned expansion

Related Coverage Vidant’s Ronald McDonald House to expand

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina broke ground on a planned expansion Wednesday morning.

The expansion will add 10,000 square feet to the main house on Moye Boulevard, which will include an updated kitchen, playroom, a new laundry room, expanded guest rooms and dining area.

The Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina operates two houses in Greenville. The main house first opened its doors in 1987. Twenty-six years later, in 2013, a second house opened inside the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center.

The main house’s expansion should be complete by Spring 2018. It will bring the total number of rooms to 25.