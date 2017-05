Related Coverage Man shows up to the hospital in New Bern with gun shot wounds

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department has made an arrest in an April 15 shooting.

Police arrested 21-year-old Diante Smith on Wednesday.

Smith is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police say Smith is responsible for a shooting on the 2000 block of New Bern Avenue on April 15.

Smith was taken to the Craven County Jail and given a $50,000 bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for May 24th.