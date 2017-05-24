Pirates dominate in game one of AAC Tournament

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AAC MEDIA RELATIONS) – Charlie Yorgen went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run as No. 8-seeded East Carolina knocked off top-seeded UCF 14-3 Tuesday night in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship at Spectrum Field.

East Carolina (30-27), the only lower-seeded team to win on Day 1 of the tournament, advances in the winners’ bracket to face USF Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. UCF (38-19) will take on Tulane in an elimination game Wednesday at noon.

The Pirates had all nine starters finish with at least one hit as Travis Watkins and Dwanya Williams-Sutton were both 3-for-5. East Carolina put its leadoff batter on five times in nine innings and went 8-for-18 with runners in scoring position.

Yorgen put East Carolina on top for good with his towering three-run home run to rightfield in the top of the third. Spencer Brickhouse followed two batters later with an RBI single down the leftfield line to give the Pirates a 4-2 lead.

East Carolina broke it open with a three-run fifth inning, capped by Turner Brown’s double to right-center that scored two runs before Brown came home himself when the relay throw was misplayed. Watkins added a two-run double to right-center in the top of the sixth to give the Pirates a 9-2 lead.

The lead was plenty for Pirate starter Evan Kruczynski, who worked six innings and allowed eight hits and two runs (one earned) with three strikeouts. Kruczynski improved to 4-2 with the win.

UCF, which had won all three regular-season meetings with East Carolina, was led by Kyle Marsh and Rylan Thomas, who were both 2-for-4. Trent Thompson (0-2) took the loss for the Knights after allowing four runs in 2.2 innings in his fourth start of the season.

2017 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

SPECTRUM field ∙ clearwater, fla.

Tuesday, May 23 (Games 1-2 on The American Digital Network; Games 3-4 on CBS Sports Network)

Game 1 – No. 2 Houston 6, No. 7 Memphis 5

Game 2 – No. 3 UConn 12, No. 6 Cincinnati 3

Game 3 – No. 4 USF 7, No. 5 Tulane 6

Game 4 – No. 8 East Carolina 14, No.1 UCF 3

Wednesday, May 24 (The American Digital Network)

Game 5 – Cincinnati (28-29) vs. Memphis (29-28)………………………………………………….. 9 a.m.

Game 6 – UCF (38-19) vs. Tulane (27-30)……………………………………………………………….. Noon

Thursday, May 25 (The American Digital Network)

Game 7 – UConn (32-23) vs. Houston (37-19)………………………………………………………… 3 p.m.

Game 8 – USF (41-15) vs. East Carolina (30-27)…………………………………………………….. 7 p.m.

Friday, May 26 (The American Digital Network

Game 9 – Loser of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 5………………………………………………. 11 a.m.

Game 10 – Loser of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 6………………………………………………. 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 27 (The American Digital Network)

Game 11 – Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 9…………………………………………… 10 a.m.

Game 12 – Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10…………………………………………… 1 p.m.

Game 13 – Loser of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 11 (if necessary)………………….. 4:30 p.m.

Game 14 – Loser of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 12 (if necessary)………………….. 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 28 (ESPNews)

Game 15 – Semifinal winners……………………………………………………………………………….. Noon

all times Eastern