North Carolina House meeting in 1840 Capitol building

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina House is going back to its roots, just by walking up the street in downtown Raleigh.

The House decided its floor session Wednesday would occur in the House chamber of the old Capitol building on Union Square.

The old Capitol opened in 1840, replacing an earlier statehouse destroyed by fire nine years before. The General Assembly met in the Capitol until the Legislative Building opened on Jones Street in 1963. Legislators still use the old Capitol occasionally to hold special meetings.

House members intend to pass a resolution recalling the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence. The document declaring freedom from Great Britain was read on the Charlotte courthouse steps on May 20, 1775 — one of two dates that adorn the North Carolina flag.