Naval Hospital holds combat wounded simulation

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT)–A combat casualty simulation aboard Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune provided Corpsman with the opportunity to improve communication to better treat combat wounded.

At 11:30 AM Wednesday, Patient X arrived at Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune with extensive injuries, including two lost limbs.

“There were amputations of the upper and lower extremities, penetrating trauma to the thoracic cavity, and collapsed lung that required re-expansion,” Joseph Kotora, EMS Medical Dir., said.

Corpsman from the hospital labored for over an hour to stabilize the patient

It was all part of a simulated combat casualty evacuation.

“This is a very large base and trauma does happen during routine training exercises on base as well,” Commander Richard Schreckengaust said. “So part of working on this training is being able to respond locally not necessarily just for deployment.”

The training exercise between the hospital, II MEF and VMM 264 was designed to train and test the hospital’s emergency department readiness in stabilizing combat wounded for transport.

The exercise involves all three units communicating to work seamlessly together and gives them the opportunity to practice that communication.

“Often it’s controlled chaos but we drilled really hard and try to control that chaos and make this a business attitude where there is not a lot of screaming or yelling,” Kotora said. “People are trying to work at a very brisk pace but there should not be a lot of chaotic movement.”

After stabilizing the patient, he was transported to a V22 Osprey for airlift to a trauma center.

This is the first time the hospital’s used an Osprey in a simulation.