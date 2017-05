GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a large truck accident on Highway 13 in Wayne County.

According NCDOT the accident happened near West Hill Street near Goldsboro.

The accident has shutdown the northbound lane of Highway 13.

According to a viewer, the accident involves a hog truck. The viewer tells 9 On Your Side crews are working to gather the hogs and put them on another truck.

No word yet on the cause of the accident or if anyone was injured.