In Carolinas, more child shooting accidents tried in North

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A three-year sample of accidental child shootings finds North Carolina had one less child die than its much-smaller neighbor South Carolina, while adults more often faced prosecution related to the deaths.

The USA TODAY Network and The Associated Press examined all 152 accidents from 2014 to 2016 in which children under age 12 either killed themselves or were shot and killed by another child.

Six adults in North Carolina were prosecuted for the deaths of five children during that span. One woman was sentenced to more than a year in jail. Police and prosecutors never pursued criminal charges in one case. One case remains pending.

In South Carolina, six children died in accidental shootings. Adults in half of those cases were found not guilty or charges were dismissed.