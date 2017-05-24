Highway Patrol investigating two vehicle wreck in Pitt County; 1 injured

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident where authorities say a car and an 18-wheeler collided.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night on Highway 264 near Stantonsburg Road, in front of ASMO Greenville. Both lanes of the highway were shut down. North Carolina Highway Patrol along with Staton House Fire Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

One person was transported to Vidant Medical Center. A Trooper on the scene tells WNCT’s Brandon Truitt the unidentified man conscious and speaking before being transported. No word yet on his exact injuries or what caused the wreck.

WNCT has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.