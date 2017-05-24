Highway Patrol investigating two vehicle wreck in Pitt County; 1 injured

By Published: Updated:

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident where authorities say a car and an 18-wheeler collided.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night on Highway 264 near Stantonsburg Road, in front of ASMO Greenville. Both lanes of the highway were shut down. North Carolina Highway Patrol along with Staton House Fire Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

One person was transported to Vidant Medical Center. A Trooper on the scene tells WNCT’s Brandon Truitt the unidentified man conscious and speaking before being transported. No word yet on his exact injuries or what caused the wreck.

WNCT has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s