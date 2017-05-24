1 charged, 2 sought after violent Grimesland home invasion

Suspects beat victim with baseball bats and stole $10

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A man is charged after a reported home invasion.

It happened Tuesday at a residence on Frank Evans Lane in Grimesland.

Deputies responding to the scene were told that three men wearing masks and armed with baseball bats and a rifle attacked the resident on the front porch of the home. They then beat the resident with the bats and demanded money before entering the home and taking $1,000. EMS responded to the scene, but the victim refused transport to the hospital.

Investigators were able to identify one of the suspects and arrested and charged 27-year-old Marvin Mellet Ramirez of Greenville with Armed Robbery, Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, 2nd Degree Burglary, and 1st Degree Kidnapping Outstanding Failure to Appear Warrants for Possession of Drug, and Paraphernalia and Traffic Offenses. his bond was set at $479,000.

More arrests are expected in the case.

CORRECTION: The Sheriff’s Office originally said the suspects took $10 as opposed to $1,000.

 

 

