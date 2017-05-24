Former ECU Coach Sonny Randle passes away at 81

By Published: Updated:

STAUNTON, VA (WNCT) — Former East Carolina football coach Sonny Randle has died at the age of 81 according to several reports.

Randle was a former star at the University of Virginia where he also served as head coach. He coached at East Carolina from 1971-73, where he went 22-10. He then left for Virginia but never found that same success and was fired after two seasons. He also coached at Marshall.

As a player he was an was honorable mention All-American in 1958, and was the 19th overall pick by the Chicago Cardinals in the NFL draft. He played ten seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver, and his career ended in 1969 with the Washington Redskins

 

 

