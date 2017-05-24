“First Alert Weather Day” in effect: Heavy rain and strong storms possible

SUMMARY: “First Alert Weather Day” continues tonight and Wednesday. A series of low pressure systems will bring heavy rain and a few strong thunderstorms. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies will be cloudy with a spot shower or two, just damp with some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures will be warm and muggy, in the 60s inland and 70s along the coast. We’ll have winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably cloudy with spotty to scattered rain and storms (some strong) and highs in the 70’s.

TONIGHT: Scattered rain and thunderstorms through the night. Some rain could be heavy at times. Winds will still be a little breezy but temperatures are warm and muggy, in the 60s and 70s.

THURSDAY: Storms will be likely in the morning, with clearing skies by Thursday night. Highs in the 70’s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

