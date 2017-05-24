“First Alert Weather Day” in effect: Heavy rain and strong storms possible

SUMMARY: “First Alert Weather Day” continues tonight and Wednesday. A series of low pressure systems will bring heavy rain and a few strong thunderstorms. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies will be cloudy with a spot shower or two, just damp with some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures will be warm and muggy, in the 60s inland and 70s along the coast. We’ll have winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably cloudy with spotty to scattered rain and storms (some strong) and highs in the 70’s.

TONIGHT: Scattered rain and thunderstorms through the night. Some rain could be heavy at times. Winds will still be a little breezy but temperatures are warm and muggy, in the 60s and 70s.

THURSDAY: Storms will be likely in the morning, with clearing skies by Thursday night. Highs in the 70’s.

 

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Wed
67° F
precip:
20%
7am
Wed
67° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
68° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
70° F
precip:
20%
10am
Wed
72° F
precip:
20%
11am
Wed
74° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Wed
75° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
60%
4pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
60%
6pm
Wed
75° F
precip:
60%
7pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
60%
8pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
60%
9pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
60%
10pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
70%
11pm
Wed
70° F
precip:
70%
12am
Thu
70° F
precip:
80%
1am
Thu
70° F
precip:
70%
2am
Thu
70° F
precip:
20%
3am
Thu
69° F
precip:
20%
4am
Thu
68° F
precip:
20%
5am
Thu
67° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
67° F
precip:
20%
7am
Thu
67° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
69° F
precip:
10%
9am
Thu
71° F
precip:
20%
10am
Thu
73° F
precip:
20%
11am
Thu
75° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Thu
77° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Thu
78° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Thu
78° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Thu
77° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Thu
72° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Thu
71° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Thu
68° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
67° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
66° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
65° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
65° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
64° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
63° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
63° F
precip:
0%
