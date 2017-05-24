Man charged in fatal April car accident on Greenville Blvd.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Farmville man has been charged in a crash that killed a Greenville man and his dog in April.

Albert Dixon Jr. 72, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle on May 18.

Dixon met officers at the magistrate’s office and was given an unsecured bond.

Police said Dixon was driving a small, black passenger bus out of Rollins Drive onto Greenville Boulevard around 7 p.m. April 25 when he turned in front of 75-year-old Ralph Fisher’s Yellow Ford Mustang.

Police said Fisher was unable to switch lanes due to vehicles in the lane next to him.

Fisher then applied his brakes, causing the Mustang to skid and collide with the back of the bus.

Police said Fisher died on scene, and Fisher’s dog was found dead in the vehicle due to traumatic injuries.

Fisher’s car was traveling at about 68 miles per hour, and police said speed was an impact in the crash.

Dixon and the only passenger in the bus, Dantriel Woodland of Greenville, were not injured.

Dixon is scheduled to appear in court on July 18.

 

 

 

 

