Coast Guard Auxiliary observing National Safe Boating Week

WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) – The Coast Guard Auxiliary is working to keep you safe on the water this year. Members are raising awareness during National Safe Boating Week, which runs from May 20th to May 26th, 2017.

“It’s important for us to get to each boater and make sure that they have what is required out on the water,” said Tom Marchisello, a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. “We want to make sure that when everyone leaves the dock, they’re equipped with everything they need to be safe.”

He ensures this by conducting vessel checks, a free service by the Coast Guard Auxiliary, and available to any boater.

“We’re going to take this simple check sheet and we’re going to go down the requirements for this particular boat,” said Marchisello.

From registration to sound checks, and of course – life jackets.

The safety checks come in handy, especially during the busy summer, which unofficially starts Memorial Day Weekend.

“There will be enforcement so you certainly don’t want to be pulled over by the Coast Guard or the Fish and Wildlife people while you’re in Washington,” said Rick Brass, Dockmaster at the Washington Waterfront. “You also don’t want to create problems for the other people that are here.”

If you get a free vessel safety check and don’t pass, no citation is issued. You’ll just be told what to correct.

