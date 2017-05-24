Adult day care at risk of closing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An adult day care in Greenville is facing challenges with keeping its operation of over 20 years running.

A leasing issue put the Creative Living Center on move out notice for June 15th.

This facility is a place where some have called home for years, giving care to elderly and special needs clients.

They offer activities from board games, exercising, serving hot meals, and basic health care.

For the dozen full-time clients and employees, all of this could come to an end, unless, the center can find another building.

Unfortunately, it’s not as easy as it sounds.

The center has to meet lengthy requirements ranging from a full sprinkler system, to large enough rooms for activities.

For many, this is the last stop before nursing homes and long term care facilities.

Board members for the center argue this type of care keeps their clients closer to families – meeting their needs on a day to day basis.

“Most seniors don’t want to be in a nursing home, they want to live at home and the families want to support them as long as they possibly can,” said Mary Hall, a member of the board of directors for the center.

“Because it’s a much more quality of life environment, and certainly when they come here they get that socialization and stimulation they wouldn’t get if they were sitting at home by themselves.”

The center is currently looking for another location. If you have any way you can help, contact the creative living center at (252)-757-3344.