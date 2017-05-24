Accident involving Buick, dump truck shuts down part of Evans Street in Greenville

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A collision between a dump truck and a Buick near the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Evans Street in Greenville shut down traffic on part of Evans Street Wednesday morning.

The dump truck driver was on Evans Street when he said he went through a yellow light and T-boned the Buick on the passenger side, causing it to spin 180 degrees.

The driver of the Buick also says she had a yellow light. Police are speaking with witnesses now.

Officials say there were no life-threatening injuries, and both drivers are OK.

The dump truck will not start, so a tow truck will have to move it out of the way.

It will likely be 20 to 40 minutes to an hour before Evans is back open, and traffic is being directed around the area with W. Arlington as the detour.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s