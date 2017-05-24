Accident involving Buick, dump truck shuts down part of Evans Street in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A collision between a dump truck and a Buick near the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Evans Street in Greenville shut down traffic on part of Evans Street Wednesday morning.

The dump truck driver was on Evans Street when he said he went through a yellow light and T-boned the Buick on the passenger side, causing it to spin 180 degrees.

The driver of the Buick also says she had a yellow light. Police are speaking with witnesses now.

Officials say there were no life-threatening injuries, and both drivers are OK.

The dump truck will not start, so a tow truck will have to move it out of the way.

It will likely be 20 to 40 minutes to an hour before Evans is back open, and traffic is being directed around the area with W. Arlington as the detour.