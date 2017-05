26 arrested on drug charges in Onslow County’s Operation Spring Cleaning

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In Onslow County, 26 people were arrested on drug charges following Operation Spring Cleaning, an investigation conducted by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit.

There were 72 felony and 47 misdemeanor charges filed, and the Sheriff’s Office says more charges are pending.

The following suspects have been charged:

Hecdia Rodriguez, age 34 of Banks Street, Jacksonville: Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: written promise to appear.

Darnell Shaquille Love, age 22 of Esther Lane, Jacksonville: Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000 unsecured.

Chentelle Jerry Legendre, age 46 of Richlands Avenue, Jacksonville: (2) counts possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver crack cocaine. (2) counts sell crack cocaine, (2) counts deliver crack cocaine, (2) counts maintain a dwelling, (2) counts possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none-currently incarcerated at N.C. Department of Corrections.

Chesney Anthony Fairclough, age 28 of Carmen Avenue, Jacksonville: possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule ii, sell Schedule II deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, sell marijuana, deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $24,000 secured.

David Williams Jr, age 41 of Wilson Circle, Jacksonville: Possession of marijuana, maintain dwelling for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: written promise to appear.

Jennifer Dawn Kellum, age 36 of Wilson Circle, Richlands: possession of marijuana, maintain dwelling for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant for failure to comply. Bond: $1,500 secured, $370 cash for Failure to Comply Warrant.

Koterio Jarrad James, age 26 of Ash Street, Hubert: possession of marijuana, maintain dwelling for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000 unsecured.

Bonnie Sue Carter, age 64 of Maple Avenue, Maysville: Possession of marijuana, maintain dwelling for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500 unsecured.

Gage Oneal Akins, age 19 of Great Neck Landing Road, Stella: Possession of marijuana, maintain dwelling for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000 unsecured.

Harold Thomas Tanner, age 67 of Weatherington Road, Jacksonville: Possession of Schedule II, possession of schedule IV, possession of marijuana, maintain dwelling for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000 secured.

Jafar Terrell Lisane, age 22 of Three Bridges Estates, Jacksonville: Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule ii-oxycodone, sell/deliver schedule ii-oxycodone, maintain dwelling to store controlled substance. Bond: None-currently incarcerated in NC Department of Corrections.

Jennifer Eileen Fortier, age 44 of Vandergrift Drive, Jacksonville: Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule i heroin, sell/deliver Schedule I heroin, maintain dwelling to store controlled substance. Bond: $40,000 unsecured.

Christopher Gerald Cherico, age 30 of McClelland Drive, Wilmington: Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver controlled substance-oxycontin, sell schedule ii controlled substance-oxycontin, deliver schedule ii controlled substance-oxycontin, (2) counts possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000 secured.

David Carter Huff, age 37 of Leary Mills Road, Vanceboro: Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule ii controlled substance-oxycontin, sell schedule ii controlled substance-oxycontin, deliver schedule ii controlled substance-oxycontin, possession with intention to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, sell marijuana, deliver marijuana, (2) counts possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: None-currently incarcerated in NC Department of Corrections.

Tameca Latasha Littlejohn (Everette), age 37 of Hubert Boulevard, Hubert: Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, sell and deliver Schedule II. Bond: $15,000 secured.

Jamie Michael Fortie, age 37 of Hubert Boulevard, Hubert: (2) Counts Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance, (2) Counts Sell and Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance, Maintain Dwelling for Controlled Substance, (2) Counts Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000 secured.

James Leary Bullabough, age 58 of Riegel Drive, Hubert: Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver MDMA, possession of methamphetamine, maintain dwelling for controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500 secured.

Osceola William Harris, age 25 of Sterling Road, Jacksonville: Possession of stolen firearm, probation absconder warrant. Bond: $26,000 secured.

Dusty Lee Walls, age 31 of Indian Trail Drive, Raleigh: Conspiracy to sell/deliver. Bond: $10,000 secured.

Michael Lynn Lee, Jr., age 31 of Riegel Drive, Hubert: Possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia. bond: $5,000 secured.

Frank Adam Fisher, age 34 of Wendy Hill Lane, Sneads Ferry: Trafficking methamphetamine by manufacturing, trafficking methamphetamine by possession. Bond: $100,000 unsecured.

Charles Kevin Purdy, age 51 of Sneads Ferry road, Sneads Ferry: (2) Counts possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, (2) counts manufacture marijuana, (2) counts sell marijuana, (2) counts deliver marijuana, (2) counts maintain a dwelling, (2) counts possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000 secured.

Jamie Rene Harmon, age 40 of Great Neck Landing Road, Hubert: Misdemeanor larceny, obtain property by false pretense, identity theft, second degree trespassing. Bond: $12,000 secured.

Grover Randolph Spicer, age 61 of Country Club Road, Sneads Ferry: Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, sell/deliver cocaine, manufacture cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500 secured.

Jourden Tairee Shepard, age 19 of Brandymill Lane, Jacksonville: (2) Counts possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, (2) counts manufacture marijuana, (2) counts sell marijuana, (2) counts deliver marijuana, felony conspiracy to sell/deliver, (2) counts maintain a dwelling, (2) counts possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000 secured.

Morning Mariah Sawyer, age 23 of Bay Harbor Drive, Hampstead: Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, sell heroin, deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $80,000 secured.

Operation Spring Cleaning View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Gage Akins James Bullabough Bonnie Sue Carter Christopher Cherico Chesney Fairclough Frank Fisher Jamie Fortie Jennifer Fortier Jamie Harmon Osceola Harris David Huff Koterio James Jennifer Kellum Michael Lee Jr. Chentelle Legendre Jafar Terrell Tameca Littlejohn Darnell Love Charles Purdy Morning Sawyer Jourden Shepard Grover Spicer Harold Tanner Dusty Walls David Williams Jr.