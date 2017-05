KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A tornado warning has been issued for Duplin, Tyrell and Dare counties.

No damage has been reported so far in the counties.

The fire department in Autryville, which is in Sampson County, sustained massive damage from a tornado.

Autryville Fire Department Damage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

For an updated look at alerts, check here.