Prosecutors won’t seek death penalty for Zebulon teen charged with decapitating mother

CBS North Carolina Published: Updated:

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – The state will not seek the death penalty in the case of a Franklin County teen accused of decapitating his mother in March.

Oliver Funes-Machado, 18, is accused of beheading his 35-year-old mother on March 7, then walking out of their home with her head in one hand and a butcher knife in the other to wait for deputies to respond to the 911 call he made.

The Zebulon teen accused of beheading his mother told dispatchers he had killed her “because I felt like it,” according to an investigator’s sworn statement.

Funes-Machado also told a dispatcher that “he stabbed her ‘like 8 times’ and left the knife in her mouth,” according to the sworn statement by Det. A.R. Roberts of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

The teen’s 4-year-old sister and 2-year-old brother were in the house, the statement says Machado told dispatchers.

In court Monday, prosecutors said they will not seek the death penalty for Machado.

This story will be updated as it develops.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s