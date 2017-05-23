Pitt Co. honoring EMS personnel during week long observance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County is honoring those who serve the community by providing “front line” medical treatment and transport during emergencies.

It’s all part of the National EMS Week, which runs May 21-27.

As part of the week’s awareness efforts, banners promoting National EMS Week will be displayed at the entrances to the County Offices and the North Pitt EMS Station.

The Pitt County website home page will feature a special banner announcing National EMS Week, as well as a page dedicated to the week’s recognitions at http://www.pittcountync.gov/EMSweek. The Pitt County Twitter and Flickr pages will also feature updates containing information and photos related to the week’s activities. The Pitt County Twitter ID is @PittCountyNC, and the Flickr page can be found at flickr.com/pittcountygovernment.

A “Thank You” PSA will air on PittTv (Suddenlink Cable channel 13) and the Pitt County YouTube channel at the following link: https://youtu.be/Qht5Un8xdeo.

Tuesday, there will be a rare opportunity to see inside the world of emergency medicine and speak firsthand with the individuals who serve Pitt County. WNCT’s Josh Birch is there and will have all the sights and sounds coming up on 9 On Your Side beginning at 5.

