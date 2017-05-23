3 Ayden break-in suspects appear in court Wednesday morning

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Three suspects in a breaking and entering that ended in a deputy-involved shooting appeared in court Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning in the 300 block of Abbott Farm Road in Ayden after deputies were called to the scene for a break-in.

The three suspects ran aways when Pitt County Deputy David Curington and Sgt. John Croley tried to arrest them. Croley and Curington caught up with one of the suspects, now identified as 26-year-old Antwon Anderson.

“At that time a firearm was presented in a threatening manner to the deputy,” said Pitt County Sheriff Neil Elks. “He was wrestled to the ground and the gun was displayed again and shots were fired.”

The SBI said Croley shot Anderson, who had two firearms on him at the time

Anderson was transported to Vidant Medical Center to be treated and was later released to the Pitt County Detention Center.

Anderson, of Snow Hill, faces felony charges of two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, breaking or entering, conspire to break or enter, larceny after breaking and entering and conspire to commit felony larceny.

Anderson, along with the other two suspects, 17-year-old Depredion Melton and 16-year-old Scott Ellis, made their first court appearances on Wednesday.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office did identify the other two suspects as being from Pitt County.

Both are charged with felony breaking or entering, felony conspire to break or enter, felony larceny after breaking and entering and conspire to commit felony larceny. Ellis also faces a statutory rape charge from May 11 involving a 12-year-old girl.

Melton is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail while Ellis is being held in lieu of $750,000 bail. The additional $500,000 is due to the statutory rape charge.

All three will be back in court on June 7.

Due to the deputy-involved shooting, the SBI is now handling the case.

“We strive every day to make our community safe and this is just the perfect example of how we did that,” said Elks. “We responded to a possible breaking in progress. No way did we know that our officers were going to be confronted with a firearm in his face.”

Sandy Wolfe, a family member of the homeowner, said some things were shifted around in the house and whoever entered the home did move a TV and some guns.

“I’m just worried about how all this is going to work out,” said Wolfe.

Curington and Croley are both on administrative leave.

The Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the break-in while the SBI investigates the shooting.

Scott Ellis