PCSO: Deputy shoots home break-in suspect, 2 others arrested

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – The State Bureau of Investigation is handling an Ayden home break-in investigation after a Pitt County deputy was involved in a shooting.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 300 Block of Abbott Farm Road Tuesday morning in Ayden.

That’s where deputies confronted three suspects in a home break-in and a deputy shot one of them.

The injured suspect was transported to Vidant Medical Center for treatment and the other two suspects were taken into custody.

Due to the deputy-involved shooting, the SBI is now handling the case.

WNCT’s Zora Stephenson is at the scene and will have more details as they become available.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s