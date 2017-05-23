Lenoir County’s Committee of 100 celebrates 32nd anniversary

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Leaders in Lenoir County celebrated a year of success Tuesday afternoon at the Lenoir Committee of 100’s 32nd anniversary celebration.

The group met to discuss the successes and challenges of the past year.

Group leader Mark Pope, also the Lenoir County economic development director, said he is proud of what they accomplished so far.

Conversations during the lunch also dealt with plans for the future.

“We want to help manufacturers,” said Pope. “We want to help our community grow. We want it to prosper and that quality of life to just keep enhancing that’s where we are.”

The luncheon speakers included N.C. Southeast president Steve Yost and CCX guest Norris Tolson.