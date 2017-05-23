Lenoir County’s Committee of 100 celebrates 32nd anniversary

By Published: Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Leaders in Lenoir County celebrated a year of success Tuesday afternoon at the Lenoir Committee of 100’s 32nd anniversary celebration.

The group met to discuss the successes and challenges of the past year.

Group leader Mark Pope, also the Lenoir County economic development director, said he is proud of what they accomplished so far.

Conversations during the lunch also dealt with plans for the future.

“We want to help manufacturers,” said Pope. “We want to help our community grow. We want it to prosper and that quality of life to just keep enhancing that’s where we are.”

The luncheon speakers included N.C. Southeast president Steve Yost and CCX guest Norris Tolson.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s