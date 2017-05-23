Lenoir Committee of 100 celebrates 32nd anniversary

By and Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A March freeze that came after a very warm February had some farmers worried about their crops.

Blueberries were in bloom when that freeze hit, putting some of this year’s crop in jeopardy.

9OYS checked in with farmer Andy McLawhorn at the Renston Garden Market to see how his crops are doing.

“I will be lucky if I get 50 percent of a crop,” said McLawhorn. “I have four varieties. This particular variety here is maybe 25 percent.”

In February, McLawhorn  said he did not expect to be open for pick your own blueberry season this year.

He said that while the crop is thin, he does expect to open for the season next week.

In the meantime, McLawhorn is already selling blueberries at several farmers markets in the area.

 

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s