Lenoir Committee of 100 celebrates 32nd anniversary

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A March freeze that came after a very warm February had some farmers worried about their crops.

Blueberries were in bloom when that freeze hit, putting some of this year’s crop in jeopardy.

9OYS checked in with farmer Andy McLawhorn at the Renston Garden Market to see how his crops are doing.

“I will be lucky if I get 50 percent of a crop,” said McLawhorn. “I have four varieties. This particular variety here is maybe 25 percent.”

In February, McLawhorn said he did not expect to be open for pick your own blueberry season this year.

He said that while the crop is thin, he does expect to open for the season next week.

In the meantime, McLawhorn is already selling blueberries at several farmers markets in the area.