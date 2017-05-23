Group presents mother of slain Bertie correctional officer with check

Published:

RALEIGH — The State Employees Association of North Carolina Board of Governors presented Wendy Callahan, the mother of the late Sgt. Meggan Callahan, a check from donations to the fund SEANC set up in honor of her daughter at its meeting over the weekend.

Sgt. Meggan Callahan, 29, was killed in an attack by an inmate at Bertie Correctional Institution on April 26. She was a member of SEANC’s District 63. SEANC collected more than $4,000 from individual member donations and SEANC districts all over the state. All proceeds collected were given to her family.

Callahan’s mother said her daughter “loved her job and she was very good at her job. She was a leader and she trained people well. We are very proud as a family of what Meggan did.”

SEANC President Stanley Drewery presented the check. Drewery, a former DPS employee, said he knew first-hand the dangers facing correctional officers each day, which he attributed primarily because of understaffing.

A correctional officer is assaulted every eight hours in North Carolina.

“We just wanted to show our support as a SEANC family,” said Drewery. “I know we cannot give her enough to bring her daughter back, but we want to give her love and show her support for the sacrifices her daughter made for each and every one of us.”

