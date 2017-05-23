Greenville police track down, return stolen to owner 8 years later

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department tracked down a woman whose high school class ring was stolen during a break-in eight years ago in order to return it to her.

Property and evidence supervisor Molly Muise was going through some items in storage when she found the D.H. Conley High School ring and called the school.

After checking the initials and going through an old class yearbook, they were able to track down the owner and return it.

The ring was stolen during a break-in eight years ago, and the owner’s husband sent them this email thanking the police department.

“I would like to take a moment and recognize your staff members for going above and beyond recently. While out of town yesterday my wife received a message from Kristen Hunter stating that the police department possibly had some property that belonged to her. Thinking the worst, we started calling neighbors to investigate the house, our vehicles, and even her parents’ house to ensure everything was ok at home. After making contact with Kristen, we learned that her class ring was recovered from a crime that took place while she was in college 8 years ago! Today, staff members told me that Molly Muise put in a hard effort to make sure that it was returned home to my wife after calling the high school, looking for her by her maiden name, and then confirming it was truly the rightful owner. My wife and I would like to send our sincerest thanks to your staff for the time and effort spent returning her class ring. While this seems so effortless to some, it truly shows the commitment your staff has to the good people in the community.”