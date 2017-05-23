“First Alert Weather Day” in effect: Heavy rain and strong storms possible

SUMMARY: A series of disturbances and fronts will provide unsettled weather this week. Heavy rain is likely, with a few strong/severe thunderstorms. “First Alert Weather Day” remains in effect through mid-week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Cloudy with scattered rain, heavy at times, through the morning. There are some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are warm and muggy, in the 60s & 70s. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies are mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Rain could be heavy at times. A storm or two may be strong to severe with heavy rain and gusty winds. We could see 1 to 2 inches through the day and evening. Winds will be breezy, out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures are warm and humid, in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Clouds stick with us overnight with scattered showers and maybe a passing storm or two. Winds will still be breezy, out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with temperatures in the 60s & 70s and muggy.

MID-LATE WEEK:  Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered strong storms and highs near 80. Rain could be heavy at times and could total a couple of inches.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Tue
68° F
precip:
80%
7am
Tue
68° F
precip:
90%
8am
Tue
68° F
precip:
90%
9am
Tue
69° F
precip:
80%
10am
Tue
69° F
precip:
80%
11am
Tue
71° F
precip:
80%
12pm
Tue
71° F
precip:
80%
1pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
60%
3pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
80%
4pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
80%
5pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
70%
6pm
Tue
70° F
precip:
90%
7pm
Tue
70° F
precip:
100%
8pm
Tue
69° F
precip:
50%
9pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
40%
10pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Tue
66° F
precip:
50%
12am
Wed
66° F
precip:
50%
1am
Wed
66° F
precip:
60%
2am
Wed
66° F
precip:
40%
3am
Wed
65° F
precip:
30%
4am
Wed
65° F
precip:
20%
5am
Wed
64° F
precip:
20%
6am
Wed
64° F
precip:
20%
7am
Wed
63° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
63° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
64° F
precip:
10%
10am
Wed
66° F
precip:
10%
11am
Wed
70° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Wed
72° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Wed
75° F
precip:
10%
2pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Wed
77° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Wed
75° F
precip:
50%
6pm
Wed
74° F
precip:
80%
7pm
Wed
74° F
precip:
70%
8pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
50%
9pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
80%
10pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
80%
11pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
80%
12am
Thu
69° F
precip:
80%
1am
Thu
69° F
precip:
70%
2am
Thu
69° F
precip:
60%
3am
Thu
69° F
precip:
50%
4am
Thu
69° F
precip:
40%
