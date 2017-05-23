“First Alert Weather Day” in effect: Heavy rain and strong storms possible

SUMMARY: A series of disturbances and fronts will provide unsettled weather this week. Heavy rain is likely, with a few strong/severe thunderstorms. “First Alert Weather Day” remains in effect through mid-week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Cloudy with scattered rain, heavy at times, through the morning. There are some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are warm and muggy, in the 60s & 70s. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies are mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Rain could be heavy at times. A storm or two may be strong to severe with heavy rain and gusty winds. We could see 1 to 2 inches through the day and evening. Winds will be breezy, out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures are warm and humid, in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Clouds stick with us overnight with scattered showers and maybe a passing storm or two. Winds will still be breezy, out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with temperatures in the 60s & 70s and muggy.

MID-LATE WEEK: Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered strong storms and highs near 80. Rain could be heavy at times and could total a couple of inches.



TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 68 ° F precip: 80% 68 ° F precip: 90% 68 ° F precip: 90% 69 ° F precip: 80% 69 ° F precip: 80% 71 ° F precip: 80% 71 ° F precip: 80% 73 ° F precip: 60% 73 ° F precip: 60% 74 ° F precip: 80% 73 ° F precip: 80% 72 ° F precip: 70% 70 ° F precip: 90% 70 ° F precip: 100% 69 ° F precip: 50% 67 ° F precip: 40% 67 ° F precip: 50% 66 ° F precip: 50% 66 ° F precip: 50% 66 ° F precip: 60% 66 ° F precip: 40% 65 ° F precip: 30% 65 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 50% 77 ° F precip: 40% 75 ° F precip: 50% 74 ° F precip: 80% 74 ° F precip: 70% 71 ° F precip: 50% 69 ° F precip: 80% 69 ° F precip: 80% 69 ° F precip: 80% 69 ° F precip: 80% 69 ° F precip: 70% 69 ° F precip: 60% 69 ° F precip: 50% 69 ° F precip: 40% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast