WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Several businesses are without power in Williamston.

Dominion VA/NC Power said the extended power outage is affecting about 20 customers, including the Walmart, Hardee’s and other key businesses in the area.

A failed switch just off US 17, south of Walmart Dr. at 1:28 a.m. Crews are engaged and working hard to remedy and restore power to the area.

Stay with 9 On Your Side for more details as they become available.