Town of Williamson to repair collapsed building

Published:

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Williamston is making moves to reconstruct the building that collapsed a few months ago.

A town planner said they secured a $335,000 urban redevelopment grant through the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

An engineer looked at the building and determined it does not have to be demolished.

Instead, the town must work to fix the facade and roof.

Town planner Jamie Heath says the money they’ve locked down will help other properties too.

“That grant is also going to help restore two other downtown properties,” said Heath. “We are finishing the final paperwork on that right now. The last agency we need approval from is the state historic preservation office.”

Heath said they expect work to begin in July.

