GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The K&W Cafeteria in Greenville was evacuated Monday afternoon after reports of heavy smoke.

The call came in around 3 p.m., and when firefighters arrived they saw smoke but no flames, according to Greenville Fire/Rescue.

The building was evacuated, and no one was injured.

Greenville Fire/Rescue is ruling it accidental.

A fire temporarily closed the same restaurant last year.