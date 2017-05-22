Riley’s Army seeks community help to collect supplies for kids

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Riley’s Army is in need of supplies and donations before sending 15 children to Camp Rainbow.

Riley’s Army Executive Director, Kimber Stone, says donations aren’t coming in as quickly as last year and the organization is worried they may not have what they need before the children go to camp in June.

Camp Rainbow is a week-long summer camp for children with cancer and blood-related diseases. The camp is free for the child however is costly to provide. Riley’s Army is sponsoring 15 children to Camp Rainbow this year and hoping to have volunteers assist with providing supplies for camp to offset some of the expenses for camp and allow more children the opportunity to attend.

Click here for a list of supplies needed.

You can drop off supplies donations until May 26 to 692 Olive Fine Oils in Arlington Village in Greenville or Hometown Harley Davidson in Winterville.

You can drop off supplies until June 1 to the Riley’s Army office at 1801 Charles Boulevard, Suite 107.

The organization is also seeking donations to help us with sponsoring 15 children to camp. The cost per child is $1,000.