Riley’s Army seeks community help to collect supplies for kids

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Riley’s Army is in need of supplies and donations before sending 15 children to Camp Rainbow.

Riley’s Army Executive Director, Kimber Stone, says donations aren’t coming in as quickly as last year and the organization is worried they may not have what they need before the children go to camp in June.

Camp Rainbow is a week-long summer camp for children with cancer and blood-related diseases. The camp is free for the child however is costly to provide. Riley’s Army is sponsoring 15 children to Camp Rainbow this year and hoping to have volunteers assist with providing supplies for camp to offset some of the expenses for camp and allow more children the opportunity to attend.

Click here for a list of supplies needed.

You can drop off supplies donations until May 26 to 692 Olive Fine Oils in Arlington Village in Greenville or Hometown Harley Davidson in Winterville.
You can drop off supplies until June 1 to the Riley’s Army office at 1801 Charles Boulevard, Suite 107.

The organization is also seeking donations to help us with sponsoring 15 children to camp. The cost per child is $1,000.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s