Pitt heads to NJCAA World Series in search of title

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt Community College baseball team held their final practice at Minges-Overton field before heading to Enid, Oklahoma for the NJCAA Division II World Series.

The Bulldogs are riding hot heading into the tournament. Pitt is currently on a 16-game win streak and during the streak the Bulldogs have scored double digit runs in every game except two. Head coach Tommy Eason is hoping that the bats stay hot in the mid-west but that the pitching catches up with the hitting.

If that happens, the Bulldogs feel confident in their goal of bringing a National Championship back to Pitt County.

“That’s the ultimate goal, to bring some national notoriety to Pitt Community College,” said Eason. “But also, these guys have put in a lot of work and effort into what we’ve done and it would just mean so much to them as well as the fans and things like that. Right now, we’re concerned about going out and staying loose and playing our style of baseball and hopefully good things happen.”

For South Central High School alum, Drew Piscorik, there is hometown pride that he hopes to represent at the World Series.

“It would be great, it would be great for the county, the program,” said Piscorik. “I know this is the second world series that we’ve been too so it would be nice to go out there and bring the hardware back here.”

The games will be streamed on the NJCAA website via NJCAA TV.