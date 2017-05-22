Pitt County Commissioners weigh 2017-2018 budget proposals

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Board of Commissioners received proposals for the 2017 – 2018 operating budget Monday night.

The board reviewed four plans from the county manager’s office.

Two of them would raise taxes by either 1 or 2.4 cents.

The budgets aimed to find a solution to the requests made by entities during the budget workshops.

These include the school board, Pitt Community College, and sheriff’s department requests.

The county had the choice to either raise taxes to pay for those increases or cut increases to balance the budget.

Duane Holder of the county manager’s said some of the plans would allow for a smaller increase in budget than originally planned, like for education.

Holder said, “That 1.6 percent, if we make those reductions as noted, that percentage increase becomes instead of two percent to 1.6 percent.”

The board voted to move forward with the one cent tax increase.

It will now be presented for public comment at the next meeting.

