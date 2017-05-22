Person of interest sought in stabbing at Havelock club

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – Havelock Police need the public’s help to find a person of interest in a nightclub stabbing.

It happened April 23rd around 2:25 a.m. at Club Asylum.

Police said one person was stabbed several times in the back and hip. That person was taken to the hospital and later transferred to Vidant Health in Greenville. They were released from the hospital a few days later to recover with family and friends.

Investigators determined several fights occurred in the parking lot as patrons of the club left in the early morning hours. They also believe a person of interest in the stabbing incident resides in the Pitt County area. However, Havelock Police and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office have been unable to identify the person of interest.

The Havelock Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the identification of this person of interest. If you have any information concerning the stabbing or can assist in identifying the person of interest, please contact the Havelock Police Department at (252) 447-3212, or by anonymous email at http://www.havelocknc.us/departments/police/tips/. You can also call the Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.