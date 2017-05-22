Payano named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

KINSTON, NC (WOOD DUCKS MEDIA RELATIONS) – The Carolina League announced their players of the week for games played May 15th-21st awarding the player and pitcher of the week. Down East right-hander Pedro Payano was named as the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week.

Payano, 22, claimed his first two wins of the 2017 season in his starts on Monday at Carolina and Sunday vs. Buies Creek. He completed seven innings in both starts and only allowed one earned run combined (0.63 ERA). Opponents could only manage four hits in 46 at-bats leading to a minuscule .087 batting average against Payano.

The award is the first for the Dominican starter in the Carolina League. He claimed two Pitcher of the Week awards with the Hickory Crawdads in the South Atlantic League. Payano’s first award came in August 2015, with the second in May of 2016.

He currently holds a 2-2 record and a 3.69 ERA. Payano leads the Wood Ducks in opposing batting average with a .190 clip which also slots third-best among starters in the league.

Follow the Wood Ducks on social media all season long. Like us on Facebook at Down East Wood Ducks, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat @GoWoodDucks and stay linked at WoodDucksBaseball.com.