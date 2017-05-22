National Hurricane Center debuts new storm surge maps

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –  The National Hurricane Center is making a big push to keep people safe from the water as well as the wind. Part of their effort is a new storm surge watch and warning map which will debut this hurricane season.

The map will be issued for each individual storm and will be updated regularly, much like the track and intensity forecasts that you’re already used to.

People living along the coast will have a better idea if they are threatened by rising water from storm surge.

A Storm Surge Watch is issued when life threatening storm surge could affect an area within 48 hours. A Storm Surge Warning is issued when life threatening storm surge is likely to affect an area within 36 hours.

It takes into effect many factors, but will it will not take into account additional flooding from wave action or from heavy rainfall.
The storm surge watch and warning map ties in nicely with a product which came out last year.

The storm surge flood map shows you how high the water will rise due to storm surge. It also is issued and updated for each storm. You can click and zoom down in on the storm surge flood map on the National Hurricane Center’s website to get a more detailed look.
So why go to all of this effort for storm surge?

Nearly half of all deaths from tropical systems since the 1960’s have been from storm surge.

