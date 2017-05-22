McGhin named to Rimington Trophy spring watch list

NEW YORK – East Carolina junior offensive lineman Garrett McGhin has been named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Spring Watch List, according to an announcement by the Rimington Trophy Committee Monday.

The award annually recognizes the most outstanding center who competes at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level and utilizes All-America selections from the Walter Camp Foundation, Sporting News and Football Writers Association of America to determine a winner.

McGhin has played in all 24 career contests since his redshirt campaign in 2014, which also includes 11 starts last season. After serving as the Pirates’ top left guard as a sophomore, he made the transition to the center position during the spring and quickly developed into an honors candidate under offensive line coach Geep Wade.

In 2016, McGhin helped anchor an offensive line that averaged 467.1 yards per contest, which stood 23rd nationally. In addition, he provided protection for Top 25 ranks in passing offense (6th/334.7), completion percentage (11th/64.8) and fourth down conversion percentage (22nd/60.0). The Pirates’ 334.7 aerial average ranked as the second-highest single-season passing attack in school history, while their 467.1 total yards clip stood fourth in the program’s all-time record books. In all, East Carolina racked up 400 yards or more in 11 of 12 outings a year ago.

The Rimington Trophy, a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), has raised over $2.9 million for the cystic fibrosis community since its inception. The award is overseen by the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis and has raised over $130 million for the fight against cystic fibrosis.

Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-American center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the Outland Trophy’s only double winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman.

The winner will be recognized at the Rimington Trophy Presentation at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska on Jan. 13, 2018. For more information and a list of past recipients, visit www.rimingtontrophy.com.