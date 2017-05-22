Martin County to hold first Main Street Market

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The first of four Martin County Main Street Markets will be held Monday evening.

The markets, designed to be similar to Greenville’s Umbrella Market, will be held on Monday nights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Main Street in Williamston at the Barnes Plaza.

The four markets will be held May 22, June 19, July 17 and August 14.

The main goals for the market is to increase community involvement, increase awareness of new and small businesses and to create an atmosphere for economic advancement for the county

There will be local vendors selling home products and produce, live music and many activities for kids.