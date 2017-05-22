Make it Monday: Turning a mirror into a chalkboard

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In this week’s Make it Monday we’re giving new life to an old mirror.

Krystal Braswell of Inner Banks Paint and Decorating is showing us how to turn an old mirror into a chalkboard.

“A lot of times you can use these chalkboards for an introduction to an event or a welcome letter,” said Braswell. “You could even paint it into a calendar and hang it in your kitchen and keep track of your daily reminders.”

Here’s what you’ll need:

– Old mirror

– Angled paint brush

– Mini paint roller

– Alkyd Paint

– Chalkboard paint

If you don’t have a mirror you want to re-purpose, you can buy one at a local thrift store.

First, clean the mirror off with a lint free rag. For the frame of the mirror, Braswell suggests using Benjamin Moore’s Advance Paint, which was designed for cabinet painting.

“It has leveling properties,” explained Braswell. “So for people like me who aren’t a great painter, I can paint it on and once it dries it levels out and looks like a brush was never even there.”

You won’t need a lot of paint, so pour a little in a small bucket and start painting. It will cover best with an angled brush and about two coats.

Next, get your small roller and pour a little bit of chalkboard paint.

“We are going to adhere this paint straight to the mirror. We don’t need to etch the glass, it’s just going to go straight on,” said Braswell.

It will go on a little thick, but you still want two coats. You can take a smaller paint brush and clean up the edges as needed.

Let the paint cure for about two days before priming it. To prime the chalkboard, take a piece of chalk on its side and cover the entire board. Then, take a dry rag and wipe it off.

It’s a simple project that is sure to make a statement!

Follow WNCT’s Maria Satira on Pinterest for more “Make It” ideas. To share your ideas, send her a message on Facebook or Twitter!