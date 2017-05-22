Former N.C. State star Charles Shackleford died from enlarged heart, autopsy says

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Former N.C. State basketball star and Kinston native Charles Shackleford died from an enlarged heart, according to an autopsy report.

The autopsy says he was found dead in his bathroom after an apparent sudden collapse.

The official cause of death was cardiomegaly with left ventricle hypertrophy, which is commonly referred to as an enlarged heart.

There is no concern of foul play, the report says.

Shackleford’s medical history included chronic pain and depression, the autopsy says.

The autopsy said the results of a toxicology report did not contribute to his death.