Former N.C. State star Charles Shackleford died from enlarged heart, autopsy says

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Former N.C. State basketball star and Kinston native Charles Shackleford died from an enlarged heart, according to an autopsy report.

The autopsy says he was found dead in his bathroom after an apparent sudden collapse.

The official cause of death was cardiomegaly with left ventricle hypertrophy, which is commonly referred to as an enlarged heart.

There is no concern of foul play, the report says.

Shackleford’s medical history included chronic pain and depression, the autopsy says.

The autopsy said the results of a toxicology report did not contribute to his death.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s