First Alert Forecast: Rainy and cooler for much of the week

SUMMARY: A front with areas of low pressure moving upon it will keep scattered rain and storms in the forecast for much of the work week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Warm and muggy with a few scattered showers and some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are in the 60s inland and 70s along the coast. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Highs will be on either side of 80 with showers and storms possible throughout the day. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures stay warm and muggy with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some rain could be heavy at times. Temperatures will stay warm, in the mid to upper 60s to around 70.

A LOOK AHEAD:  Cold fronts and low pressure systems will bring us rain for most of the week. Some of the showers and thunderstorms will be heavy at times and several inches could fall over the next several days. Sunshine set to return on Friday.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Mon
67° F
precip:
20%
7am
Mon
68° F
precip:
20%
8am
Mon
69° F
precip:
20%
9am
Mon
72° F
precip:
20%
10am
Mon
74° F
precip:
30%
11am
Mon
76° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
30%
2pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
40%
8pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
60%
9pm
Mon
72° F
precip:
60%
10pm
Mon
71° F
precip:
60%
11pm
Mon
70° F
precip:
60%
12am
Tue
70° F
precip:
50%
1am
Tue
70° F
precip:
60%
2am
Tue
69° F
precip:
60%
3am
Tue
69° F
precip:
70%
4am
Tue
69° F
precip:
70%
5am
Tue
69° F
precip:
60%
6am
Tue
68° F
precip:
70%
7am
Tue
68° F
precip:
80%
8am
Tue
69° F
precip:
60%
9am
Tue
71° F
precip:
100%
10am
Tue
72° F
precip:
100%
11am
Tue
72° F
precip:
90%
12pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
70%
1pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
80%
3pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
100%
4pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
100%
5pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
70%
6pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
60%
7pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
60%
8pm
Tue
71° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Tue
70° F
precip:
50%
10pm
Tue
69° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Tue
69° F
precip:
60%
12am
Wed
68° F
precip:
50%
1am
Wed
68° F
precip:
40%
2am
Wed
67° F
precip:
40%
3am
Wed
67° F
precip:
40%
