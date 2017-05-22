First Alert Forecast: Rainy and cooler for much of the week

SUMMARY: A front with areas of low pressure moving upon it will keep scattered rain and storms in the forecast for much of the work week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Warm and muggy with a few scattered showers and some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are in the 60s inland and 70s along the coast. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Highs will be on either side of 80 with showers and storms possible throughout the day. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures stay warm and muggy with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some rain could be heavy at times. Temperatures will stay warm, in the mid to upper 60s to around 70.

A LOOK AHEAD: Cold fronts and low pressure systems will bring us rain for most of the week. Some of the showers and thunderstorms will be heavy at times and several inches could fall over the next several days. Sunshine set to return on Friday.



TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 67 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 30% 76 ° F precip: 40% 78 ° F precip: 40% 80 ° F precip: 30% 82 ° F precip: 50% 83 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 30% 79 ° F precip: 40% 74 ° F precip: 60% 72 ° F precip: 60% 71 ° F precip: 60% 70 ° F precip: 60% 70 ° F precip: 50% 70 ° F precip: 60% 69 ° F precip: 60% 69 ° F precip: 70% 69 ° F precip: 70% 69 ° F precip: 60% 68 ° F precip: 70% 68 ° F precip: 80% 69 ° F precip: 60% 71 ° F precip: 100% 72 ° F precip: 100% 72 ° F precip: 90% 72 ° F precip: 70% 72 ° F precip: 40% 75 ° F precip: 80% 75 ° F precip: 100% 74 ° F precip: 100% 74 ° F precip: 70% 74 ° F precip: 60% 72 ° F precip: 60% 71 ° F precip: 40% 70 ° F precip: 50% 69 ° F precip: 50% 69 ° F precip: 60% 68 ° F precip: 50% 68 ° F precip: 40% 67 ° F precip: 40% 67 ° F precip: 40% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast